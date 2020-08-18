Gamecocks Begin Preseason Camp

The University of South Carolina 2020 football team took to the practice fields Tuesday morning for their first official practice of the preseason camp. The team was dressed in helmets and shorts on a warm and humid day in Columbia.

“It was good to be back on the grass,” said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. “The opportunity to be on the field in July and August helped, as we’re further along installation-wise than we normally would be on the first day. We have a long way to go to improve and get better.”

A few notes of interest:

Wingate transfer wide receiver Jalen Brooks will wear number 81.

will wear number 81. Senior Chandler Farrell , who has been moved to the defensive line, is still wearing number 31.

, who has been moved to the defensive line, is still wearing number 31. Freshman running back Rashad Amos is now wearing number 25.

is now wearing number 25. Walk-on freshman wide receiver Brandon Edwards is now wearing number 29.

is now wearing number 29. Junior walk-on Sean McGonigal is working at fullback.

is working at fullback. Walk-on freshman Chuck Strickland is working with the offensive line and is wearing number 65.

The Gamecocks will be back on the field Wednesday morning for practice number two.