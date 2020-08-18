Lexington couple accused of trafficking drugs, unlawful conduct toward child

Lexington Co, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County narcotics agents have arrested a man and woman accused of trafficking various types of drugs from a Gaston Mobile home.

According to authorities, 22 year old Martiza Sanchez and 33 year old Derrick Johnson face multiple charges including trafficking meth, marijuana, heroin, having possession of 3 firearms during a violent crime. One of those guns Lexington officials say was discovered to have been stolen.

According to arrest warrants the two are also facing three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child since investigators say children in the home had access to the drugs.

Authorities say they discovered the laundry list of items after exercising a search warrant for the Gaston mobile home in the 2- hundred block of Bent Tree Circle after deputies ‘detected drug activity’.

Johnson and Sanchez were both taken into custody at the Bent Tree Circle home and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. Both have boned out of jail. Their next court date has not yet been released.