SC man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO, AP) – A South Carolina man who took his time to scratch off the numbers on a lottery ticket ended up winning $250,000.

The winner, who asked not to be identified, took a chance on a 50X ticket at El Cheapo on Farrow Rd. in Columbia. He told lottery officials it was “a good thing” he waited until he got home to scratch off the numbers.

Lottery officials did not identify the Midlands area man because South Carolina allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

A few days after cashing in the ticket, the man told officials he was “very shocked.”