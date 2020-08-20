Suspicious structure fire in Winnsboro under investigation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County deputies are investigating a suspicious structure fire in Winnsboro last week.

Authorities say firefighters responded to the blaze after 10 p.m. on Fourth Street on August 14.

According to investigators, authorities were made aware of possible domestic issues in the area.

At the scene, firefighters say they found a fire in the bedroom area which was quickly extinguished, and the fire was contained to the room of origin.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but they believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

Authorities say SLED was called in to assist in the investigation.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.