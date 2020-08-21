Access to childhood vaccines expanded by the Department of Health and Human Services

(CNN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has expanded access to childhood vaccines during this pandemic.

The department will now allow pharmacists in every state to give vaccines to any child over the age of three.

HHS officials hope this will lead to more children getting vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a sharp drop in orders for childhood vaccines at the peak of the pandemic in early Spring.