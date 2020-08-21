Gov. McMaster requests DHEC lift restrictions to allow nursing home visitations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster, today requested the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental control update its guidelines to allow visitations at nursing homes.

In a letter to DHEC Chairman Mark Elam, the governor asked the department to “promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

On March 13th the governor directed DHEC to restrict visitation in nursing homes due to the spread of Covid-19.