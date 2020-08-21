Lexington deputies searching for missing woman

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. deputies are looking for a missing West Columbia woman.

Investigators say Emiliana Eargle was last seen Thursday when she left her home to take a walk.

According to deputies, her family says she left her daily medication at home and can only go a few days without experiencing problems.

Deputies say she was wearing a pink t-shirt with green pants and has a tattoo on her left arm that reads, “I can do all things through Christ.”

If you know where she is call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.