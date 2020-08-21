More VA health services safely reintroduced for veterans

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia VA Health Care System is now expanding health care services, after limiting them in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cater to 85,000 veterans across this great state. And every year, we have more and more veterans that come into our system,” said David Omura, CEO of the Columbia VA Healthcare System.

On Monday, the VA began increasing services by 25% of what was provided before COVID-19 first impacted the state.

“Prior to COVID-19 getting into full effect in early March, we were seeing about 3,700 outpatient visits a day. When COVID hit us and we’re now into mid-March, we really dropped down to right around 1,000. So it was a major change for us,” said Omura.

More in-person services will be provided for veterans.

“The latest numbers, we’re at 3,100 a day, on average. I expect in the next few weeks to get back up to maybe 3,500, and then hopefully in the next month, month and a half to be right where we were before,” said Omura.

The VA’s services have continued throughout the pandemic, but there was increased use of services like telehealth and phone consultations.

“Prior to March, we were only seeing a little over 100 telebased encounters a day. Now we’re seeing upwards of 900 a day. So that’s changed dramatically. And as you can imagine, if you needed a certain medication, need to see your primary care doctor, you don’t always feel like you need to go in,” said Omura.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are being provided and are required for veterans and staff. There is also a mandatory COVID-19 screening for veterans and employees, and an increased focus on cleaning high-touch surfaces.