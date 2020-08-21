RCSD arrest man on drug charges fourth time this year

Image:Alvin S. Glenn Detention CenterRichland Co.,SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 22 year-old Demetrius Tavaris Moody on drug charges for the fourth time this year.

Officials say Moody was arrested at his home in the 3600 block of Hoyt Street yesterday, August 20 by members of the Departments Fugitive Task Force along with the assistance of US Marshals.

Moody who deputies say was in possession of 2 pounds of marijuana and $7,800 in cash faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of schedule II narcotics.

Authorities say this is not his first run in with the law. Moody was also arrested on drug charges by RCSD in January, February, and March of this year.

Moody is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.