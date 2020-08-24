RNC peaceful protests in Charlotte turn violent
Protest broke out in Charlotte's Marshall Park on the first night of the Republican National Convention
Written by: Trish Williford
It happened as we were interviewing Corine Mack with NAACP Charlotte about protesters facing off against counter-protesters minutes after the rally started.
“Police officers were out here defending the very people that are attack us, but nothing was said,” said Mack.
That interviewed was interrupted when Mack noticed a man facing off with a CMPD officer and was then pepper sprayed. The man stumbled away, and sprayed water over his eyes.
CMPD later tweeted they pepper sprayed and arrested a man after he choked a woman assaulted an officer. We did not see that. We asked CMPD if that was the same man in our video, but, a spokesperson said they couldn’t confirm that.