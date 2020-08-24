SCDC hosts drive-thru job fair for people seeking employment

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring. On Monday, SCDC held a drive-thru job fair where people could apply directly from the comfort of their car.

“We’re just trying to be out here, relevant in the local population. Just tagging some of the opportunities that we do have,” said Kyle Caldwell, Assistant Director of Recruiting with SCDC. “The big thing that we’re always hiring for is our security posts, which is our correctional officer professionals that we hire inside of our either level one, level two or level three institutions. But, we also hire some non-security roles.”

Some of the roles you may not expect include health service professionals and trade specialists.

“They think corrections, they think it’s just security, but we have a ton of different opportunities where a variety of roles that folks can have a career here,” said Caldwell.

Because of the pandemic, the job fair was a drive-thru event where people could fill out an application while staying within their cars.

“You can fill it out, you keep the pen that you have. We kind of spray down all the clipboards after they’re used. The big thing is all of our recruiters or subject-matter experts are in proper PPE,” said Caldwell.

People could also talk directly with SCDC staff about the opportunities.

“If you have any trepidation of correction life, that’s why we want to do this type of event, to kind of have those conversations with our folks and hopefully talk to them where they can see an opportunity with our organization,” said Caldwell.

If you’re in need of a job, especially as the pandemic continues, consider applying with SCDC.

“Most of our employees are still essential due to the nature of work that we do for the local populous. So with that, it’s one of the few bastians of where you can work with some type of pandemic going on and you can still continue to maintain your career,” said Caldwell.

SCDC does plan on having more job fairs during the fall. For a look at that schedule, and for current openings, click here.