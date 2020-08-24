South Carolina Department of Corrections drive-thru job fair today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections is holding a drive through job fair today.
It runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its headquarters on 4502 Broad River Road.
Applicants are asked to wear a mask and bring the following items to the site:
- Birth certificate
- Drivers license
- High school diploma or GED
- Social security card
- Work history
