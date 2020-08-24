South Carolina Department of Corrections drive-thru job fair today

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections is holding a drive through job fair today.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its headquarters on 4502 Broad River Road.

Applicants are asked to wear a mask and bring the following items to the site:

  • Birth certificate
  • Drivers license
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Social security card
  • Work history

For more information, visit SCDC’s website by clicking here.

