South Carolina Department of Corrections drive-thru job fair today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections is holding a drive through job fair today.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its headquarters on 4502 Broad River Road.

Applicants are asked to wear a mask and bring the following items to the site:

Birth certificate

Drivers license

High school diploma or GED

Social security card

Work history

For more information, visit SCDC’s website by clicking here.