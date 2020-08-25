DHEC: 909 new cases of Coronavirus, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday 909 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 18 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,088 and confirmed deaths to 2,408.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Monday statewide was 5,226 and the percent positive was 17.4%.

Health officials, as of yesterday, a total of 968,583 tests have been conducted in the state.

Per DHEC:

Currently, there are 265 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.