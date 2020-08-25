Local Living: Harvest Hope ”Fill the Gap’ campaign taking food donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, Harvest Hope Food Bank needs your help in re-stocking the shelves.

The “Fill the Gap” campaign is underway right now.

Throughout the month, Harvest Hope is asking the community to donate different items each week for those struggling during the pandemic.

Officials are asking you to donate canned fruits and vegetables through Friday.

Collection boxes are set up at the food bank on Shop Road.

For more on Harvest Hope donations, click here https://www.harvesthope.org/get-involved/donate-food