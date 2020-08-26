BLM SC organizing peaceful marches, protests in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Black Lives Matter South Carolina (BLM SC), and partner groups, are planning a weekend of marches and protests in downtown Columbia.

Protesters will be taking to the streets of Columbia again, both Friday and Saturday in peaceful marches.

“To my people, to the citizens of South Carolina, to the citizens of America; keep pushing for equality, justice and peace. I know many of you are upset, but rest assured, we cannot tear up our communities and our local businesses to prove a point,” said Kayin Jones, Executive Director of BLM SC.

Lawrence Nathaniel, Founder of BLM SC, said the march on Friday is to register people to vote.

“We’re not marching anti-police, we’re marching to register people to vote. It is our time to put our voices on the ballot, and that can only happen if we vote,” said Nathaniel.

This march had been previously planned, but now the shooting of Jacob Black by a Wisconsin police officer is another motivating factor.

“If you believe that Jacob Blake’s life actually matters, then come on down and march to register to vote. And if you are already registered, come down and check to make sure that your registration is valid. Come down to get your absentee ballot so you don’t have to wait in line when November 3rd hits,” said Nathaniel.

On Saturday, there will be another peaceful march.

Leaders are emphasizing the importance of peace.

“For the agitators that do want to come into town, you’re not welcome here. At all. You don’t need to come to the city, and your voice does not need to be heard in the place of violence. Our community is a community of love,” said Nathaniel. “This is what a community looks like. So when we march on Friday, and when you protest on Saturday, we are coming in peace. We are not coming here to destroy anything.”

“The only way we can get to that endgame, towards building a more perfect community, is if we go that way together,” said City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Both marches will conclude at the State House, where protesters will then line Gervaise to continue their message.

The goal of Friday’s march is to get 1,000 people registered to vote.

For more information, head to BLM SC’s website or Facebook page.