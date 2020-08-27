Fewer than 500 new Coronavirus cases in SC reported by DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials on Thursday reported fewer than 500 new Coronavirus cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 424 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107 and confirmed deaths to 2,494.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide, was 5,234 and the percent positive was 8.1%.

DHEC says, as of August 26, a total of 980,834 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Looking to get tested?

DHEC says there are 233 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.