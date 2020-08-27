Free meals to children to be distributed during Columbia Parks and Rec event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free meals to children, 18 and under on Friday August 28, 2020.
During the free meal event, Parks and Rec officials say First Choice by Select Health is donating 500 back packs to be distributed.
The Book bags and supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, say officials.
The meals will be distributed between 12:30 and 1:30 p-m.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS
Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street
Colony/Northpoint (All Stars Baseball Field- 3920 Lester Drive
Greenview Park- 6700 David Street
MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue
Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road
Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street
Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway