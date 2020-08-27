Free meals to children to be distributed during Columbia Parks and Rec event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free meals to children, 18 and under on Friday August 28, 2020.

During the free meal event, Parks and Rec officials say First Choice by Select Health is donating 500 back packs to be distributed.

The Book bags and supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, say officials.

The meals will be distributed between 12:30 and 1:30 p-m.

MEAL DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street

Colony/Northpoint (All Stars Baseball Field- 3920 Lester Drive

Greenview Park- 6700 David Street

MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street

Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue

Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue

Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road

South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street

Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway