Giants sign former Carolina, Clemson running back

Feaster, 6-0 and 222 pounds, was released earlier this month by the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he signed as undrafted free agent on April 27.

In 2019, Feaster played as a graduate transfer at the University of South Carolina after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Clemson. He was the Gamecocks’ top rusher with 124 carries for 572 yards and five touchdowns.

The previous season, he ran for 440 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries for Clemson’s national championship team. As a sophomore in 2017, he posted 669 rushing yards and 112 receiving yards. Feaster rushed for 222 yards as a freshman in 2016.

Feaster finished his career at Spartanburg (S.C.) High School with 6,562 all-purpose yards. He also participated in track and field and was a four-year region champion.

The New York Giants contributed to the writing of this article.