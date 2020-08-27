Group of Mayors sue federal government over ‘ghost guns’

Columbia, SC (Associated Press) –Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is part of a group of Mayors that are suing the federal government over what they are calling a ‘public safety threat’.

Wednesday Mayor Benjamin joined the Mayors of San Jose California as well as Syracuse, new York to announce the new lawsuit aimed at seeking a court order compelling the Bureau of Alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives to address the growing public safety threat posed by ‘Ghost Guns’.

Ghost guns are home made firearms that do not contain a serial number. Under the current federal law anyone can buy the part needed to build one of these types of guns online, and they do not need to clear a background check in order to do it.