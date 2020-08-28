Three arrested, one wanted in connection to fatal shooting of a teen in Manning

(Courtesy: Manning Police Dept.) Latique Rittenhour

(Courtesy: Manning Police Dept.) Markel Dennis

(Courtesy: Manning Police Dept.) Demadrae Dennis

(Courtesy: Manning Police Dept.) Tyler McBride







MANNING, S.C. (WOLO) – Manning Police Department have arrested three men and searching for one man connected to the shooting death of a teenager.

Authorities say Latique Rittenhour, 21, is wanted on one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the fatal shooting on Dickson Street on Wednesday.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the victim as Travon Stukes, 19.

According to investigators, Stukes was shot on Dickson Street after 12 p.m., and taken to the McLeod Health Clarendon hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Sumter Item, police say they also arrested Markel Dennis, 23, Tyler McBride, 20, and Demadrae Dennis, 19.

Officials say all three are charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

If you know where Rittenhour is, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.