ACC will conduct coronavirus tests three times a week during football season

The ACC will begin coronavirus testing three times a week during the season, including one test the day before kickoff, according to Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich.

Radakovich said on a media call Friday that the three-times-a-week testing protocol is through the ACC medical advisory group. The ACC has not yet officially announced new protocols, but it has been working on them to match what the SEC and Big 12 have already announced. Currently, teams are testing a minimum of once a week.

Radakovich said the visiting team would be tested upon arrival the day before the game. The home team would also be tested the day before the game, with the results to be delivered early on game day. Another test would be given 48 hours after the game, and then another mid-week.

Radakovich added that in the most recent testing at Clemson, 622 tests were administered Wednesday and none came back positive.