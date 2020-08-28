Missing Clarendon man’s body found in a ditch off U.S. 301

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County Coroner’s Office says a missing man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday.

Coroner Bucky Mock says Neil David, 50, was found after 11 a.m. off U.S. 301 north of Manning.

According to investigators, a family member who was out looking for David, spotted his Moped and his body was found nearby.

Clarendon County deputies say David’s family reported him missing after he was last seen on Sunday leaving from Manning Lane Apartments between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Officials say David suffered from epilepsy but normally kept his medication on him.

Mock says an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

This case remains under investigation.