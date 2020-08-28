Pedestrian killed in fatal collision on I-26 near Newberry County identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal collision on I-26 Sunday, August 23rd.

Coroner Laura Kneece says 29 year old, Jeffery Quattlebaum died at a local hospital Wednesday from his injuries.

According to investigators, the incident happened on I-26 West at mile marker 80 after 11 p.m. when the driver hit Quattlebaum on the road.

Highway Patrol says the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

This incident is currently under investigation.