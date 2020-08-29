DHEC: cases in SC rise to 1,250, 42 additional COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Coronavirus cases in South Carolina rose Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, reported 1,250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, and confirmed deaths to 2,563.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,087 and the percent positive was 20.5%.

DHEC says as of Friday, a total of 999,070 tests have been conducted in the state.