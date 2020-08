COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get tested?

State Health officials say there are even more ways for you to get screened over the next few months.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 250 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17, with new testing events added regularly.

To Find a mobile testing clinic event near you, click here scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.