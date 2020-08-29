SC Health officials say there are more than 200 Mobile Coronavirus test sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials continue to add Coronavirus testing sites across South Carolina.

DHEC says testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus.

DHEC says there are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.