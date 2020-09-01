Woman found unconscious, severely beaten at area motel

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County deputies are searching for the two men you see in these photos– wanted in connection to an assault at the Travel Inn in Lugoff.

Deputies say both were seen close to the location around the time of the assault. Authorities also say the two men were last seen driving a blue Dodge Ram thought to be a 2014-2020 model pictured below.

When Kershaw County deputies, and SLED responded to the Lugoff motel around 10 Tuesday September 1, 2020 they say they found a female victim unconscious and appeared to have been severely assaulted. The woman was taken to an area hospital and according to authorities remains in very critical condition.

If you recognize either of these men or have any information about what may have happened at the Travel Inn you are urged to contact police at (803)425-1512, or by contacting Crimestoppers. You can report information anonymously by calling 1888- CRIME-SC or by sending a tip to CrimeSC.com