‘Midlands Strong’ thanks first responders for work during pandemic

The event recognized first responders, educators, medical professionals and members of the military

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Leaders here in the Midlands took some time out of their schedules in order to say thank you to the men and women who’ve stepped in and stepped up in various capacities during the pandemic in Richland and Lexington counties.

The ‘Midlands Strong;’ event was organized by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce as a way of showing their appreciation for essential workers from the medical field, educational realm and members of the military.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the idea of giving gratitude to those who have help during this difficult time encapsulates so many in the Midlands.

You can say thank you to area first responders as well by displaying a Midlands Strong decal or window-hang so they can see they are appreciated. They are available for any member of the public. You can puck yours up at your local chamber of commerce.