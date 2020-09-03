RCSD searches for missing Chapin teen

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help locating a Chapin teen they say ran away from her home aroud 11pm Wednesday night and has not been seen since.

Accthe authorities, 14 year old Carley Sederbaum and her family are new to the area, and as far as they know has no known friends.

Officials say she is need of medications that she does not have with her. Carly is described as a having brown hair, brown eyes and stands approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing white t-shirt, purple and black camouflage pants, and white ‘Vans’ sneakers.

If you have seen her or can help authorities pinpoint her location you are asked to call 911. You can also submit a tip to Midlands crinestoppers anonymously at crimesc.com.