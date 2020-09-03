UofSC postpones David Field coronavirus testing due to staffing shortages

Officials say they will resume testing one they are able to get ample staff to conduct COVID-19 testing

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Officials at the University of South Carolina coronavirus testing at Davis Field is cancelled due to a staffing shortage at the lab.

Officials say they are postponing the saliva testing until additional resources are available.

in the meantime, leaders say students experiencing symptoms should contact student health services to make an appointment.

If you are exhibiting symptoms you can contact Student Health Services to make an appointment by calling 1(803)777-3175.