Coronavirus data by schools now released by state agency

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – For the first time, state heath officials have released coronavirus numbers associated with South Carolina public and private schools.

DHEC announced Friday there were 158 reported cases of the virus associated with students, faculty and staff .

89 of those were students and 69 school employees.

The report only includes K-12 students and staff who are physically at school, not those attending virtually.

The state now has 121,378 total cases since pandemic began. At least 2,706 people have died.