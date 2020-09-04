DHEC reports 1,511 new cases of COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The number of tests conducted in the state has increased and non-unexpectedly so has the number of new cases.

Friday DHEC announced of the more than eight thousand tests processed Thursday 1,511 came back positive.

That’s a positivity rate of 18.3%.

It also increases the total number of cases to 121,378.

In addition DHEC says 37 more people died in South Carolina as a result of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,706.

For a complete look at DHEC’s most recent numbers click here.