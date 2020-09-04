Furman shuts down fraternity after parties spread COVID-19

Greenville, S.C. (AP)– A fraternity at a South Carolina university has been suspended for at least four years after it hosted a pair of parties that led to the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, Furman University says Kappa Alpha held parties at their fraternity house on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 and nearly 60% of those who attended _ at least 29 students _ tested positive for the coronavirus. The university says those who tested positive have been quarantined. Kappa Alpha will have a chance to appeal the decision. The school says the fraternity’s members will remain Furman students though all activities associated with the fraternity on or off campus must end.