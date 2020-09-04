Labor Day weekend is perfect time to make sure your student is ready to go back to school

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) — Monday is Labor Day, and for many students that means it’s officially time to head back to school. Whether that’s virtually or in-person, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to make sure you’re student is ready for the start of the school year.

“It has been one of the rather challenging years this year with back to school. It’s come together though, it’s been pushed back a little bit this year and customers are really now starting to dive into back to school,” said Bill Hightower, local Walmart store manager.

Although school looks different this year for many families across the state, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to make sure you have all the essentials.

“It’s difficult, I mean if they’re going to be staying at home that’s totally different things they need,” said Lynn Rudge, a back to school shopper.

Back to school shopping looks different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Families have to buy normal supplies like pens and paper, but this year’s there’s a special emphasis on technology.

“We’ve seen a real big spike in electronics, electronic items. A lot of kids doing the back to school online, they’re getting a new laptop, they’re getting a new device. Schools are providing some of the devices, but they’re also in here buying those devices,” said Hightower.

Even if your student is heading back to school but staying home, make sure they have all they need in order to succeed.

“It’s a little bit different, because we don’t have to buy a lot of the items that they would need in the classroom, but we have to make sure that their study, their space at home is prepared for them to excel and do well,” said Nicole Berry, another back to school shopper.

“And it feels special to them if they have new things, and they have their own little set up, their own little desk. Even if it’s just new pencils and crayons and things like that, it makes them feel like it’s the real deal,” said Rudge.