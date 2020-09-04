More than 1,400 UofSC students, employees with active COVID-19 cases

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its COVID-19 numbers Friday afternoon.

According to the university there are more than 14,000 students and 18 employees with active cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of August more than 17,000 students and faculty have been infected.

Thursday the university had to temporarily halt its saliva tests because a key staff member in the lab had to be out.

They expect testing to resume on Tuesday.