Take part in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive in Sumter today!

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join Sumter law enforcement, firefighters and first responders in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive today.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church’s gym on 226 West Liberty Street.

Officials from Sumter County’s Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and first responders, will battle it out to see who donates the most blood!

The American Red Cross says COVID-19 antibody testing will be done with each donation.

You can register for an appointment at the Red Cross website with the sponsor code “Badges” by clicking here.