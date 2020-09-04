U.S. adds 1.4 million jobs in August

New York, NY (CNN)–August saw an additional 1.4 million jobs added in the U.S. but the country is still a long way off from regaining the amount lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers released Friday show the economy is recovering slowly but in line with expectations.

America is still down 11.5 million from February — before COVID caused the country to shut down virtually everything.

The unemployment rate dipped below 10% for the first time since March.