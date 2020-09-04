UofSC expands space for students in quarantine

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The University of South Carolina has increased the number of available beds for students who need to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Friday morning, the university announced a partnership with the Spring Hill Suites in the Vista which would provide up to 132 more rooms for students.

These additional rooms will house more students alongside the two quarantine dorms on campus.

With more than a thousand active cases on campus, university leaders say they are working with each student to make sure their isolation is as comfortable as possible.

Officials say as of Thursday, all available beds for quarantining students were at 72% capacity.