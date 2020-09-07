Fire destroys Low Country church

Huger, S.C. (WCIV)–State police are investigating a fire overnight Monday that destroyed a church in the Huger area of Berkeley County.

The New Hope United Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road was reduced largely to smoldering rubble by the time the sun rose Monday.

Some of the church’s facade and brick understory remained standing, but the roof and walls had collapsed inward amid the flames.

It appears the fire began and was first reported late Sunday night or shortly after midnight Monday.

Tommy Crosby, spokesperson for the State Law Enforcement Division, confirms SLED agents are investigating the circumstances of the fire.