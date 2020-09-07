RCDP holds Labor Day food drive, voter registration event

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Labor Day, the Richland County Democratic Party (RCDP) held a Drive-Thru Democracy Food Drive. It was a chance for people to give back to their community, and register to vote.

“Things are very, very hard for a lot of people right now and I just do whatever I can,” said Martha Thomas, who donated nonperishables at the food drive.

RCDP wants to help ease the burden of food insecurity across Richland County, which has grown worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to do what we could to help those who don’t have what we have,” said Judy Carter, who also attended and donated food items.

People could head to one of 11 locations across Richland County to drop off nonperishable food items that will be donated to help local neighbors.

“We’ve worked with local food banks, so for every one of those locations that food is going to go help the immediate, surrounding community,” said RCDP Chairman Matt Kisner.

All COVID-19 precautions were followed, so people could stay in their car while they donated. While there, they could also register to vote, learn about absentee voting or talk to local candidates running for office.

“We’ve seen an increase in interest in registering to vote. In general, there’s a huge appetite for voting right now. You see that from the numbers of people who have requested absentee ballots, which is just ginormous. Part of that is COVID, but part of that is people are really interested in this election,” said Kisner.

“That’s the other reason I came by, was to get some questions answered about mail-in voting and absentee voting. I did have my questions answered, and I’m ready for November,” said Thomas.

From the 11 locations, 1268 nonperishable items weighing 380 pounds were collected.

“People are coming together and doing the right thing and making things better, it’s a positive action that we’re taking,” said Kisner.

“What matters is that we see needs, and that we work to fill them. And that’s part of what I think makes Columbia great, is that they’re pretty great at fulfilling needs,” said Carter.

