Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence speak to media ahead of Wake Forest matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. — After a tumultuous offseason filled with uncertainty and unknowns, it is game week for the Clemson Tigers.

The defending ACC champs will head to Winston-Salem on Saturday to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to kick off what will likely be the most unique season in program history.

When Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media Tuesday morning, they fielded some questions about how the Tigers look on the football field. The majority of questions directed at them had more to do with the off-field circumstances around this team’s unusual fall camp.

Coach Swinney said he’s most impressed with how his team has handled the numerous obstacles and hardships that have come with this offseason. He senses a deeper appreciation from his players for the game of football, and how grateful they are to be preparing for a game this weekend.

Lawrence, meanwhile, has become the undoubted face of college football in the last three months for his vocal leadership in issues from social injustice to the #WeWantToPlay movement, which united college athletes in the midst of reports that football would be canceled in 2020. He says that all of the growth he’s seen in himself this offseason, will lead to him finding his next level on the field in what will most likely be his final season as a Tiger.