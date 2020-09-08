Man arrested after stabbing Bonneau police chief in the face

BONNEAU, S.C. (WOLO) — A South Carolina police chief is recovering after getting stabbed in the face with an ice pick Monday in Bonneau.

According to Chief Franco Fuda, the suspect came to his home near the First Baptist Church, knocked on his door and told him he was going to die.

While Fuda called 911, the suspect, Forrest Bowman ran off.

After a few hours and a standoff the suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges for assaulting a police officer.

Officials say Chief Fuda is recovering.