Source: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals agree to 2-year extension worth $54.5 million

The Arizona Cardinals and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension that includes $42.5 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The extension ties Hopkins, who was already signed for the next three seasons, to Arizona for five years and $94 million total — an $18.8 million-per-year average.

The deal was first reported Tuesday by NFL Network.