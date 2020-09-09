Coroner: No pediatric death in Sumter Co. as reported by DHEC

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says DHEC made a mistake when reporting a child death this week.

Coroner Robbie Baker says his office was not made aware of the child death reported Monday as is usually the case.

After further review and speaking with DHEC Baker says the pediatric death was reported incorrectly and the individual that passed was in their 80s.

ABC Columbia has reached out to DHEC for a comment but have yet to receive a response.