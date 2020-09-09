Fort Jackson, US Army update COVID-19 status

Ft. Jackson, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials at Fort Jackson say they are continuing to take precautions against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the base says while it is still under a Department of Defense directive and unable to provide specific COVID-19 case numbers, to date, Fort Jackson still has more recovered cases than active cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Pentagon while they will not provide numbers for a specific installation for security reasons, they did say as of Wednesday morning there are 14,255 service members positive for COVID-19.

For more on what Fort Jackson is doing to protect those on base from coronavirus click here.