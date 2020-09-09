Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Brookland United Methodist Church

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can get free COVID-19 testing at Brookland United Methodist Church today.

The drive-thru testing site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church on 541 Meeting Street.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Lexington Medical Center are providing the tests.

Officials say you don’t need to make an appointment or have symptoms to get tested.

But you need to bring a valid ID and wear a face mask to the site.

Officials say use the Center Street entrance for your free testing.