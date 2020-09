No injuries in two vehicle collision on Gervais St. & Lincoln St.

(Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Image of one vehicle damaged in a two-vehicle collision on Gervais St. & Lincoln St.

(Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Another vehicle damaged from the collision on Gervais St. & Lincoln St.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say no one was injured in a two vehicle collision this morning.

Authorities say it happened after 8 a.m. at Gervais Street and Lincoln Street near the Blue Marlin restaurant.

According to police, one driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

Columbia Fire Department was also on scene investigating the collision.

Officials say they have cleared the wreck from the road.