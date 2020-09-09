Outdoor concerts to be held at Gardens at Hampton-Preston

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Grab a blanket, a lawn chair, and your face covering and enjoy an evening with some light classical pieces performed by the South Carolina Philharmonic. the musical ensemble is partnering with Historic Columbia to put on outdoor concerts in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston located at 1615 Blanding Street.

Organizers say there will be two events you can head out and enjoy. One Friday October 2nd and again on Thursday November 5th . If you plan on attending you must purchase tickets to attend since space is very limited. It is also suggested that you arrive any time after 5 p.m., for tan hour long show that will begin at 6 p.m.

Historic Columbia says safety measures have been put in place and will require those who plan on attending the event to adhere to social distancing guidelines to reduce the potential risk that comes group gatherings in public spaces..Still, Historic Columbia wants all visitors to be aware that attending means you voluntarily ‘assume these risks’ and ask that attendees stay in compliance with the rules they have put in place, and be smart.

You are asked to review Historic Columbia’s FAQs on visiting our sites during the ongoing pandemic for possible changes. Click on the link HERE to order tickets prior to the event.