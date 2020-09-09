Search continues for suspect wanted in Clemson Road Circle K Robbery

Authorities say the man seen here swiped cigarettes before taking off
Rochelle Dean,
118989895 3230974843677428 7868682827084265407 N

Image: RCSD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies are searching for a man they say stole cigarettes from a Midlands convenience store.

Investigators say on august 30th the man seen in this surveillance image asked the clerk at the circle-k on Clemson Road to get some cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter. When the clerk put them down, deputies say the man grabbed them and ran away.

If you recognize this man call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, Richland

