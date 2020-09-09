Suspect wanted for robbing Circle K on Clemson Road

(Courtesy: RCSD) Suspect accused of robbing a Circle K on Clemson Road.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from a Circle K on Clemson Rd.



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find a man accused of robbing a Circle K store last month.

Authorities say it happened August 30 around 12:30 a.m. at the store on Clemson Road.

According to investigators, the store clerk said the suspect entered the business, walking around asking random questions.

The clerk told authorities that the suspect brought items to the counter and asked for four cartons of cigarettes.

Deputies say when the clerk placed the cartons of cigarettes on his side of the counter, the suspect then reached over, grabbing three of them and ran out.

Officials say the clerk chased the suspect and caught him outside, and while attempting to hold him in a headlock, the suspect mentioned he had a firearm and would shoot.

Authorities say the clerk let him go, and the suspect fled in a dark four door vehicle.

According to deputies, the suspect is described as an older black man, wearing a black short sleeve shirt and had a narcotics anonymous emblem on his key chain.

If you know where he is, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.